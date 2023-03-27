Nothing Ear (1) TWS Earbuds Goes Off Shelf As Ear (2) Sale Begins This Week

Nothing Ear (2) has launched recently, making it the first second-gen product from Nothing in the market since its debut last year.

The Ear (2) TWS earbuds are available in some countries and will go on sale in India from March 28, but the launch of the new product means Nothing has decided it doesn’t need to sell the Ear (1) earbuds in the market anymore.

That’s right, Nothing has removed the Ear (1) earbuds from the product list on its official website, which means the product has been discontinued by the company. We also browsed through Flipkart to see if Ear (1) is listed, but we only found Nothing Ear (2) and the Ear Stick listed on the online shopping platform.

Advertisement

Nothing Ear (2) open sale starts on Tuesday, March 28 in India, and it seems Nothing is focused on shifting its production line to the Ear (2) and Ear Stick instead of having three products, which makes sense.

Nothing launched the Ear 1 for Rs 5,999 in July last year and it had an impressive set of features for the price. The Ear 1 earbuds feature 11.6 dynamic drivers that are relatively larger than the ones available on most TWS earbuds in the market.

It supports ANC and comes with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with Android and Apple smartphones. There are two modes that allow users to adjust levels of ANC. The ‘Light mode’ is meant for moderate noise cancellation, while the ‘Maximum mode’ is for noisier environments.

Advertisement

Ear (stick) earbuds feature a half-in ear featherlite design which might cause some fitting issues for some people. You also have 12.6mm drivers equipped on the earbuds and up to 30 hours of playback time on offer. The Ear (2) has launched in India for Rs 9,999 and you only have the white colour variant available for now.

Read all the Latest Tech News here