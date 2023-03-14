Nothing Ear (2) Design And Specs Revealed In Leak Before March 22 Launch: What We Know

Nothing has announced that it will launch its second generation Ear (2) earbuds, on March 22. However, a week before the launch date, the earbuds’ full design and specifications have been revealed in a leak.

The Tech Outlook reports that the tipster OnLeaks has revealed the design and specifications of the Nothing Ear (2) in full. The earbuds could have the same transparent look as the previous Nothing Ear (1) model, created by Teenage Engineering. However, they may also have some minor changes, such as a new location for the noise-canceling microphone on the stem and an ‘ear (2)’ logo. The report suggests that Ear (2) will have a more polished design than Ear (1).

Further, Nothing Ear (2) may have the same 11.6mm drivers as the previous Ear (1) model, delivering high-quality sound for up to 6 hours on a single charge. And, with the case, users may get up to 36 hours of music playback. USB-C and Qi-compatible wireless charging is expected to be as standard. The earbuds could also get improved active noise-cancellation technology to blocks out unwanted noise from your surroundings.

As per The Tech Outlook, each earbud will weigh only 4.5 grams—making them lighter than the Nothing Ear (1) buds. Plus, they might feature an IP54 rating that protects them from dust and water. According to OnLeaks, the earbuds may also offer personalised ANC levels and advanced EQ settings that let you customise the sound profile according to your preferences.

