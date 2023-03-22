Nothing Ear (2) TWS Earbuds Launching On March 22: How To Watch Event, Features Expected And More

Nothing is ready to launch its second-gen TWS earbuds in the market on Wednesday called the Nothing Ear (2) and the company is hosting its event for the global and Indian market. Nothing has a slew of products for consumers, which now includes two audio products and a smartphone. But this week it will have a second-gen product of its popular Ear series, and people are eager to see the upgrades Nothing brings to these wireless earbuds. Nothing Ear (2) launch event will be streamed online, and over here we will give you all the details, its expected price in India and features.

Nothing Ear (2) Launch Event: How To Watch Online

Nothing Ear (2) launch is on Wednesday, March 22 and the company is hosting the virtual event for all the markets. The live stream will be available on Nothing’s YouTube page at 8:30 PM IST.

Nothing Ear (2) Price And Features: What To Expect

Nothing Ear (2) is unlikely to see major differences in design and we expect the company to make some minute changes that will add to the overall appeal of the TWS earbuds. The brand should improve the active noise cancellation (ANC) modes with the possible addition of a transparent mode to match up with its premium tag like other products in this range. The battery life should also improve which makes it a viable option for buyers in this range and who can consider buying it beyond its unique design. The battery could support fast charging so that you can switch back to your track quickly.

Talking about audio support, Nothing Ear (2) should be compatible with high-quality streaming over Bluetooth and support Hi-Fi music provided by various streaming platforms. Nothing is also likely to upgrade the IP rating to IP54 for the Ear (2) which makes it extra durable to dust and water splashes.

Nothing Ear (2) is expected to cost around Rs 9,999 in the Indian market, which makes it the ideal successor to the Ear (1) TWS earbuds. We will get more details and the confirmed price at the official launch later today, stay tuned with us for all the updates.

