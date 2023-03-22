Nothing Ear (2) TWS Earbuds With Improved Noise Cancellation And Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Nothing Ear (2) has been announced on Thursday making it the first second-gen product from the company in the market. Nothing Ear (2) promises to be an upgrade on the Ear (1) that came as the first product from Carl Pei’s Nothing. Ear (2) TWS earbuds seem to have worked on the feedback given by consumers and is positioned more as a premium product this time around. The noise cancellation has been improved, while the design sees minimal changes.

Nothing Ear (2) India Price

Nothing Ear (2) has launched for Rs 9,999 in India and it will be available from March 22 on its official website i some markets. For those in India, Nothing Ear (2) goes on open sale from March 28.

Nothing Ear (2) Features

Nothing says that people liked the case of the Ear (1) but thought it was big. With the Ear (2), the company says it has made the case smaller and lighter but also manage to pack a bigger battery for longer backup. Nothing says it has decided to use its own custom 11.6mm drivers with thicker materials that result in rich audio quality and the bass has been tuned to give the music extra boost. Being a premium product means the Ear (2) is now compatible with LHDC codec for high-quality audio streaming via available platforms.

The design of the earbuds remain the same, but it is likely that the comfort of the buds will have improved. Nothing has added personalised profiles on the Ear (2) that can adapts to your ears and surroundings. Multi-device pairing is another upgrade on these earbuds, as Nothing claims you can seamlessly switch between a phone and laptop without having to move a finger. For instance, if you are listening to music on the laptop and get a call, Ear (2) will shift the connection to the phone to help you take the call handsfree thanks to Google Fast and Microsoft Swift Pair tech.

You also have a transparent mode for noise cancellation like other premium TWS earbuds in this range, which automatically lets you hear ambient sound while talking to someone. The Ear (2) now offers 8 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging the case. The buds carry 33mAh battery while the case has a 485mAh unit. You can wirelessly charge the Ear (2) as well.

