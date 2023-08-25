Nothing Phone 1 Users Will Get The Nothing OS 2.0 Update Next Week

Nothing is bringing its new Nothing OS 2.0 version for the Phone 1 users next week. We don’t know the exact date when the update will be rolled out but it is exciting news for the Phone 1 users who have been waiting for the new Nothing OS version which has a slew of improvements and features that made its way out of the box with the Nothing Phone 2.

The Phone 1 update should also bring the popular monochrome app icons which allows you to change the colour settings of all the apps on the Phone 2 by by changing the default icon plate in the settings.

Advertisement

The Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 version gets a new screen lock as well as home screen widgets for weather, torch and more. The brand is going to start seeding the new update for Phone 1 users next week, and we expect that all Phone 1 users should be getting the update in the next 10 days or so. Nothing has extensively increased the count of its software team which seems to be helping with improved focus on products and a comparatively fast rollout of the OS 2.0 version for the first-gen Nothing Phone owners.