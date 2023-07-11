Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Today: Timings, How To Watch Live And What To Expect

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing is set to launch its second smartphone — the Nothing Phone 2 in India and global markets on Tuesday at 8.30 pm IST today. The brand has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be available in two colour options — Dark Grey/Black and White on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2 Launch event: How To Watch Live

Nothing Phone 2 launch event in India will start at 8.30 pm IST today. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Phone 2 launch event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

Nothing Phone 2 Price ( Expected)

According to reports, the Nothing Phone 2 will be available at a starting price of Rs 40,000 in India. Another leak has suggested that the smartphone will launch in two storage configuration options. Nothing Phone 2 can be pre-ordered via Flipkart with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications

The company has already confirmed that the second-generation Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The device is paired with 12GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

The smartphone will ship with Nothing OS (2) based on Android 13, with custom first-party apps like Glyph Composer. The Nothing Phone 2 is also expected to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display.