Nothing Phone (2) Launch Date Confirmed: Price, Features And Everything We Know So Far

Nothing Phone (2) is launching next month and now we have an official launch date from the company. Nothing is going to launch its second-gen smartphone on July 11 and it will be an online launch event. Nothing Phone (2) is going to be a flagship-level phone, and the company is taking it to the US market this year, including India and Europe among others.

Nothing Phone (2) Launch Date, Event Time And More

Nothing Phone (2) is launching on July 11 and the company is hosting an online event to introduce its new smartphone. The event will be streamed online starting at 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday and you can head over to the Nothing website and YouTube channel to get all the updates.

Nothing Phone (2) Price And Features: What We Expect

Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to be a premium device but Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing claims the price will be at an acceptable level. Going by this claim, we believe the Nothing Phone (2) could be priced around Rs 50,000 in the Indian market.