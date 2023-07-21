Nothing Phone 2 Now Available For Sale In India: Price, Offers And More

Nothing Phone 2 has launched in India and now it is available via open sale in the country. The second-gen Nothing Phone sees upgrades in the display, hardware and battery department. But all these changes have come at a price, putting it more in the premium mid-range category that sits upwards of Rs 40,000 in the market. The Phone 2 is also available via online channels in the country with the offline sales expected to start in the coming months.

Nothing Phone 2 Sale In India: Price And Offers

Nothing Phone 2 starting price in India is Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, going up to Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively. As part of the first sale of the Phone 2, Nothing has tied up with various banks to give you a Rs 3,000 flat discount and further price benefits on the other Nothing accessories.

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications