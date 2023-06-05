Nothing Phone (2) To Be Manufactured In India: What To Expect - Specifications & More

London-based smartphone brand Nothing has confirmed that it will manufacture its upcoming Phone 2 in India. The highly-anticipated Nothing Phone 2 will be launched in July 2023 (next month). Ahead of the launch, Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India confirmed the news of Nothing Phone (2) production in India.

“Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment to the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India," Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India, said in a statement.

Coming to the specifications, Nothing’s Founder Carl Pei last month said that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which is a clear upgrade from Phone (1). In a tweet, Pei said that its initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), " with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement".

Going by his statement, we can expect the Phone (2) to be a significant upgrade on the Phone (1), not only in terms of performance but the overall experience, which Pei seems to prioritise over specs.

Recently, Nothing revealed that the Phone (2) would feature a bigger display. The display size will increase by 0.15 inches, making it a 6.7-inch screen. Also, Nothing has worked to reduce the environmental impact of the Nothing Phone (2).