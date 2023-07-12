Nothing Phone (2) Unboxing: This Is How The Latest Mobile From Nothing At Rs 44,999 Looks Like

Nothing Phone (2) has launched in India this week, and as many of you have been expecting, the new model continues with the transparent design that we first saw on the Phone (1) last year. The company is bringing its new phone in the premium category, for which it has gone with a starting price tag of Rs 44,999 in India and $599 in the US. The phone has got a Rs 12,000 price hike on its predecessor, which gets you a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 512GB storage and a new 50MP primary rear camera.

The new Nothing phone has a slightly tweaked design with the Glyph LED interface on the back panel. You have a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with support for adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

The screen supports HDR10+, 10-bit colour depth and gets Corning Gorilla glass protection. One of the upgrades is also in the hardware section, as the Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It also receives IP54 rating which makes it splash and dust resistant. Nothing is bringing the Nothing OS 2.0 version out of the box, and the phone is promised to get 3 OS updates and four years of security patches every 2 months.

Nothing Phone 2 Unboxing Video