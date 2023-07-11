Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Nothing Phone 2 With OLED Display And 50MP Dual Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The new Nothing smartphone is on the premium side, brings new rear camera and more new features.

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 16:23 IST

Delhi, India

Nothing Phone 2 has the same transparent design but with new glyph interface
Nothing Phone 2 has launched in India this week, and as many of you have been expecting, the new model continues with the transparent design that we first saw on the Phone (1) last year. Nothing claims the Phone (2) is a premium device, launching in the US for the first time, and has a slew of upgrades that try to make its increased pricing justified. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, improved cameras and a slightly bigger capacity battery.

Nothing Phone 2 Price In India

Nothing Phone (2) is priced at Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant in India. If you pick up the 12GB + 256GB model, the price goes up to Rs 49,999 and the higher 12GB + 512GB variant comes for Rs 54,999. Nothing Phone (2) will be available online in the country as its predecessor. Its open sale in India starts from July 21. There are some bank offers which bring the final price down, if you have select bank cards.

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications

The new Nothing phone has a slightly tweaked design with the Glyph LED interface on the back panel. You have a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with support for adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+, 10-bit colour depth and gets Corning Gorilla glass protection. One of the upgrades is also in the hardware section, as the Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

More OS updates for the Phone (2)

It also receives IP54 rating which makes it splash and dust resistant. Nothing is bringing the Nothing OS 2.0 version out of the box, and the phone is promised to get 3 OS updates and four years of security patches every 2 months.

    • Moving to cameras, you have a dual rear setup once again, but now you have a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor. The front shooter has been upgraded to 32MP sensor for the new model.

    Phone (2) also gets a 4700mAh battery which is slightly bigger than the 4500mAh unit you had on the Phone (1) and the charging speed is now at 45W in the wired mode, while the wireless speed is still 15W with reverse wireless charging at 5W for smaller accessories like the Nothing Ear (2) or any other earbuds that support the feature.

