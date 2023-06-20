Nothing Teases New Transparent Charging Cable For Phone (2): Here’s How It Looks

Nothing has launched most of its products with a transparent design, and its next smartphone is not going to be any different. But that’s not all, the company is also going to bring its first charging cable with a transparent finish.

The USB C cable that will be bundled with the Nothing Phone (2) will give you a peek into the USB interface of the charging cable. So, instead of giving you a plain white coloured charger, Nothing is looking to freshen up things in the accessory market as well.

As you can see below, the transparent finish allows you to see the grey materials used for the interface and Nothing logo etched into it. However, you can also see six tiny circular points, which could possibly tell you the charging level or maybe not.

The charging cable has been revealed but we are hoping that the charging speed supported by the new cable is more than the 45W you got with the Nothing Phone (1) model. Nothing is smartly going about with its hype business. Earlier this week, Pei rubbished leaks of the Phone (2) design, and said, “Just wait and see" replying to a meme post.