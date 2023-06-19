Nothing’s Carl Pei Dismisses Phone (2) Design Leaks: Here's What He Said

Nothing Phone (2) is launching in July and everyone is eager to see how the new Nothing phone looks and whether it has any different design patterns with the Glyph interface. There have been a few leaks which seem to hint minimal design changes, making it look identical to the Phone (1) that launched last year.

But now, Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing has rubbished those leaks hinting at a completely new design for the Phone (2). He shared a meme on social media recently with a message, “Just wait and see." Nothing has a lot riding on the design of its phones, and yes, the software experience. So it is pivotal that the Phone (2) doesn’t look similar to its predecessor.

Advertisement

Carl has usually played the hype card quite well, ever since his early days with OnePlus in the market. Now, with his own venture Nothing, he has used social media to tease new features or even get people excited just to announce a date to reveal the teaser of its next product.