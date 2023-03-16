Now There Is An AI-Powered News Channel That Could Be A Threat To Media Jobs

As AI chatbots rewrite the rules of conversation, the world’s first news channel called NewsGPT, to be generated entirely by artificial intelligence, has now been launched, apparently threatening the jobs of media professionals.

According to Alan Levy, CEO of NewsGPT, it is a game-changer in the world of news.

“For too long, news channels have been plagued by bias and subjective reporting. With NewsGPT, we are able to provide viewers with the facts and the truth, without any hidden agendas or biases," Levy said in a statement.

With “no reporters and no bias", NewsGPT claims to provide unbiased and fact-based news to readers around the world. NewsGPT is available free at newsGPT.ai.

Powered by machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology, NewsGPT is able to scan relevant news sources from around the world in real-time.

It then uses this data to create news stories and reports that are accurate, up-to-date, and unbiased.

NewsGPT’s AI algorithms are able to analyse and interpret data from a wide range of sources, including social media, news websites, and government agencies.

This allows the channel to provide viewers with the latest news and information on a wide range of topics, from politics and economics to science and technology.

According to the company, unlike other news channels, the news on NewsGPT is not influenced by advertisers, political affiliations, or personal opinions.

Its sole focus is on providing viewers with accurate and reliable news, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to unbiased and fact-based news," added Levy. “With NewsGPT, we are making that a reality."

The news came as Microsoft-owned OpenAI announced its new large multimodal model “GPT-4" which accepts image and text inputs.

