WATCH: Odisha-Based Private Channel Launches AI-Created News Anchor Named 'Lisa'

A private news channel in Odisha on Sunday unveiled its AI-powered virtual news anchor named Lisa. The AI news anchor is a computer-generated model dressed in Odisha’s traditional handloom saree. Lisa has been programmed to deliver news in both Odia and English on OTV Network’s television and digital platforms, according to a company statement.

While Lisa has the ability to speak multiple languages, her current focus will be on Odia and English news presentations. The introduction of Lisa marks a significant milestone in Odia television journalism’s embrace of artificial intelligence technology.

“Efforts are underway to make Lisa more proficient in Odia in the coming days. You can find and follow Lisa on all the prominent social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, among others," the release added.

AI news anchors are computer-generated models that use natural language processing and deep learning to synthesize realistic speech and facial expressions. They are able to deliver news stories with a high degree of accuracy and emotion.

Some AI news anchors are able to answer questions from viewers in real-time. Experts believe that AI news anchors have the potential to revolutionize the way news is delivered. They could provide 24/7 coverage of breaking news, and they could be used to personalize news stories for individual viewers.

However, there are also concerns about the potential for AI news anchors to be used to spread misinformation or propaganda.