OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition Launched In India: Price, Specs & Availability

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has launched its latest OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition smartphone in India. According to the company, the smartphone comes has a 3D microcrystalline rock material with a marble finish.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition Price And Availability

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition will be available in India at a price of Rs 64,999, exclusively for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. In contrast, the standard OnePlus 11 is currently priced at Rs 61,999 for its highest-end configuration.

The OnePlus 11 was introduced earlier this year and the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will be up for sale in India from 6th June onwards.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 panel with support for Quad-HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage which like other OnePlus phones is not expandable. OnePlus 11 comes with the Android 13-based OxygenOS version out of the box.

In terms of camera, specifications, the smartphone is coming with triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. For video calls and selfies, there’s a 16MP snapper on the front.

OnePlus has packed the device with a 5000mAh battery which now supports 100W wired charging speed (up from 80W on the 10 Pro). OnePlus has brought the alert slider back to the vanilla variant, which seems more like a Pro model. The phone measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 205 grams which is manageable these days. The rear side of the OnePlus 11 5G has a massive, circular camera bump with “Hasselblad" branding as well.

“With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user" said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.