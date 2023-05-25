OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Limited Edition Confirmed To Launch In India: Know More

After launching its flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone earlier in February, the Chinese tech giant OnePlus is set to launch a new variant of the smartphone in India — the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey

The smartphone brand has confirmed that it will soon launch the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition in India. Oneplus will soon announce some more details about the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition. According to reports, the device might launch next month in the country.

Advertisement

The pricing of the device in India is expected to exceed Rs 55,000. It’s important to note that this information is speculative, and we advise readers to await the official announcement for accurate details.

“This limited-edition smartphone is a testament to OnePlus’ commitment to delivering a right balance between excellent craftsmanship and unparalleled power," said OnePlus in a statement.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 panel with support for Quad-HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage which like other OnePlus phones is not expandable. OnePlus 11 comes with the Android 13-based OxygenOS version out of the box.

In terms of camera, specifications, the smartphone is coming with triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. For video calls and selfies, there’s a 16MP snapper on the front.

OnePlus has packed the device with a 5000mAh battery which now supports 100W wired charging speed (up from 80W on the 10 Pro). OnePlus has brought the alert slider back to the vanilla variant, which seems more like a Pro model. The phone measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 205 grams which is manageable these days. The rear side of the OnePlus 11 5G has a massive, circular camera bump with “Hasselblad" branding as well.