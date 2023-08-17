OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched With 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage: All Details

OnePlus has released the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro—a high-end flagship smartphone in China. The device’s main highlights are its 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor, and a feature that allows users to operate the device even when the screen is wet. The device has a design similar to the OnePlus 11—but it has several upgrades—including a 1TB variant.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro being a flagship-grade device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB storage.

For the display, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro gets a 6.74-inch OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and has a pixel density of 450 PPI. Additionally, the display has a new Rain Water Touch technology that allows users to use the device even with water droplets on the screen. OnePlus says this is possible thanks to a new chip and algorithms.

The device has a 50-megapixel IMX 890 sensor for the main camera. It also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera that can be used to take close-up shots of objects. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The Ace 2 Pro—like the OnePlus 11 models—has an IR blaster and a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 150 watts.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Price and Availability