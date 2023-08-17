Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched With 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage: All Details

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched With 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage: All Details

OnePlus has launched its new flagship, the Ace 2 Pro, in the Chinese market. It gets 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Advertisement

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:33 IST

New Delhi, India

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been launched in China. (Image: OnePlus)
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been launched in China. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has released the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro—a high-end flagship smartphone in China. The device’s main highlights are its 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor, and a feature that allows users to operate the device even when the screen is wet. The device has a design similar to the OnePlus 11—but it has several upgrades—including a 1TB variant.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro being a flagship-grade device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB storage.

Advertisement

For the display, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro gets a 6.74-inch OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and has a pixel density of 450 PPI. Additionally, the display has a new Rain Water Touch technology that allows users to use the device even with water droplets on the screen. OnePlus says this is possible thanks to a new chip and algorithms.

The device has a 50-megapixel IMX 890 sensor for the main camera. It also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera that can be used to take close-up shots of objects. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The Ace 2 Pro—like the OnePlus 11 models—has an IR blaster and a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 150 watts.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Price and Availability

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been launched in China for the starting price of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 3,999 (around Rs 45,000) for the 24GB + 1TB variant.

    The phone will be available for sale through Oppo’s online store in China starting August 23.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 14:33 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 14:33 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App