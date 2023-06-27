OnePlus And Oppo Phones Could Soon Launch With 24GB RAM, But Why?

We have seen phones launch with 12GB, 16GB RAM and even 18GB RAM over the past few years and now reports suggest the next target for phone makers is to launch phones with 24GB RAM.

If you were wondering whether the RAM craze with phones is over, it is clearly not. In fact the stakes are just going higher, and as per new leaks this week, 24GB RAM-powered phones will soon be making their way to the market.

Brands like OnePlus and Oppo are the expected names making the rounds and considering what they already offer in the market, we won’t be surprised to see OnePlus launch its phones with 24GB RAM in the near future. The post from the tipster says that 24GB RAM will be the highest model from one of these companies, with the likes of Realme also likely to have a role in this evolution.

Most of you might say that phones with 12GB and 16GB are already an overkill as you still don’t have a major use case where the bulk of the phone’s memory is used for performance boost. The RAM on a phone helps you with improved multi-tasking and allows you to open multiple tabs and use them seamlessly at the same time.