OnePlus Buds Pro 2R India Sale Starts Today: Price, Offers, Specs & Availability

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Price: The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced the first sale of the recently launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2R earbuds in India. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2R comes with top-end features including - MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, co-created with Dynaudio, Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Price And Availability

TheOnePlus Buds Pro 2R is priced at Rs 9,999 in India and comes in in Obsidian Black and Misty White colour options. As a limited-period offer, users can avail Instant discount of Rs 500 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

Additionally, users can avail an instant discount of Rs 150 through ICICI net banking transactions for the purchase of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R will be available across OnePlus site, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R comes with 54ms low latency and features 11mm + 6mm MelodyBoostTM Dual Drivers, co-created with Dynaudio, a sophisticated technology derived from premium speakers.

Moreover, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R features the TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB. For added flexibility, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R boasts a transparency mode that, once active, allows users to engage in a clear conversation with people around them, even with the earbuds on.

According to the company, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R delivers up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case and up to 9 hours of standalone playback without ANC. Also, the case doesn’t support wireless charging. These next-generation earbuds feature LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio, and dual connection.

