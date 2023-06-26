OnePlus Fold Design Renders Leaked: Here’s What It Looks Like

OnePlus will be launching its first foldable phone in the market in the next few months and now the first leaked design renders of the product have made it to the web. We did get a glimpse of the OnePlus Fold during the launch of the OnePlus 11 smartphone earlier this year but the new leaks via OnLeaks leaves nothing to imagination. The leak also hints the phone could be called OnePlus V Fold, which has also been mentioned in various trademark websites.

The design renders suggest the OnePlus Fold will feature a slimmer body than most foldables in the market. It will feature a circular-shaped camera module at the back, powered by Hasselblad like the other recent OnePlus flagship phones.

The display seemingly has thin bezels which gives the extra screen real estate. As you can see here, the OnePlus Fold seems to have picked up some of its design cues from the Oppo Find N2 Fold but there are elements that are linked to OnePlus’ style. The fold design is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and even the Find N2 Fold from Oppo.

Being a new model, we expect the phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM. The Hasselblad camera unit could ideally get a 50MP primary sensor along with a telephoto sensor for better imaging results.