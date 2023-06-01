Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra Steps Down, Company Grateful For His 'Instrumental' Contributions

Navnit Nakra, CEO of OnePlus India, has moved on from the global technology brand to follow his passion, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

IANS

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 11:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Navnit Nakra, CEO of OnePlus India, has moved on from the global technology brand to follow his passion, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

In 2021, the smartphone maker announced the elevation of Nakra, then Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Sales in India, as its India CEO and Head of the OnePlus India region.

In a statement shared with IANS, the company thanked Nakra for his contribution towards OnePlus India.

“He has played an instrumental role in managing the India business over the last three years and wish him best of luck for his future endeavours," the company said in the statement.

“OnePlus is committed towards India as a region and our Community members. We will continue to strengthen our focus in India," the company added.

In a letter sent by Nakra to the OnePlus community, accessed by IANS, he said that after much thought, “I have decided to move on from OnePlus. I intend to follow my passion and spend some quality time with my family."

“It has been a pleasure to have been a part of our amazing Community — even though I am no longer a part of the business team, I hope you all would give me the privilege of being a part of the OnePlus Community," Nakra added.

Nakra spearheaded the company’s business operations and overall strategy for the India region.

His journey with OnePlus India began in February 2020 as the Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, wherein he drove the corporate strategy plans as well as key strategic partnerships.

He went on to also oversee the sales operations of the company in the region.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 01, 2023, 09:43 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 11:36 IST
