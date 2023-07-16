OnePlus Likely To Launch Its 1st Foldable Smartphone Next Month: All You Need To Know

Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 14:39 IST

New Delhi, India

OnsePlus V Fold is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Image Source: OneLeaks/Smartprix
Chinese tech giant OnePlus earlier this year officially announced that its first foldable smartphone will be launched this year. Now, according to the latest rumours, the OnePlus V Fold smartphone is expected to be officially announced on August 29.

As per the report from SmartPrix, OnsePlus V Fold is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor clocked at 3.36GHz, coupled with 16 GB of RAM. Max Jambor, a reliable tipster also confirmed that Oneplus will launch this foldable smartphone at a physical event in New York, USA on August 29. This would be over a month after the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Last month, the same publication recently released renders of the OnePlus One or V Fold, based on a leaked design. The upcoming OnePlus folding phone is expected to have a notebook-like form factor, resembling devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold.

Some reports also claimed that OnePlus V Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will have a 7.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

    • In terms of optics, The first foldable phone from OnePlus is expected to come with a 48MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide sensor, as well as a 64MP telephoto camera. Also, the device is likely to have a 20MP internal camera and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

    This foldable phone from OnePlus is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor clocked at 3.36GHz, coupled with 16 GB of RAM. It may come with a 4,805mAh battery and can support 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: July 16, 2023, 14:38 IST
