OnePlus Nord 3 5G Confirmed To Launch With 50MP Main Camera On July 5: Know More

Ahead of the launch of its new Nord smartphones in India on July 5th at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event, the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has confirmed key camera specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 handset.

According to the company, the OnePlus Nord 3, the successor of the popular Nord 2 smartphone, will be equipped with a 6.74-inch screen and may have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be offered in two colour options – Tempest Gray and Misty Green and will also be coming with an alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G will use a combination of OnePlus-developed algorithms to provide better pictures. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s main camera sensor is the Sony IMX890, the same 50MP sensor used in the OnePlus flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, and comes equipped with the same optical image stabilization technology too, the company said.

“OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn’t mean it will give a mid-range photography experience. We’ve taken the core of our flagship OnePlus 11’s camera technology and brought it to OnePlus Nord 3 5G to make sure our users get a great experience with every photo they take," OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu.