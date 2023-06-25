OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 2R Likely To Launch On July 5 In India: All Details

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is likely to launch two new Nord products in India next month. According to reports, the company may bring the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R earbuds and OnePlus Nord 3 phone in the country on July 5.

OnePlus has begun teasing the launch of its upcoming devices in India. The company has created a dedicated microsite on its official website for this purpose. In addition, Amazon has also set up a landing page for the Nord 3 5G smartphone and Buds 2r, confirming that they will be available on the e-commerce platform.

The microsite also reveals upcoming Nord-branded devices. They are listed as New Nord #1 and New Nord #2. The smartphone brand is also yet to reveal the launch date of the upcoming Nord phones. The new Nord phones are expected to be the Nord 3 5G and Nord CE 3, GizmoChina reported.