OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India Launch Set For April 4: What To Expect

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus recently confirmed the launch of its two new Nord products in India. According to the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G handset and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS will be revealed on April 4 at OnePlus Larger than life launch event in the country.

The brand confirmed that OnePlus Nord Launch Event will be an online launch event on 4 April at 7:00 PM IST, 2023. Like the other OnePlus products, both OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be up on sale via Amazon and the OnePlus website.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will come with a fresh new Pastel Lime colour and a two-circle camera layout. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also follows on from the success of its predecessors and will pack elevated key features into an affordable package, the company said.

The teaser video posted by OnePlus on their Twitter handle reveals the entire design of the phone. Also, the Nord Buds 2 is looking quite identical to its predecessor. OnePlus has also created a dedicated microsite for upcoming products. As per the microsite, OnePlus is offering early bird benefits for those buying the Nord CE 3 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Specifications

According to a report from 91mobiles, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor, which will enable 5G network support. The chipset will be supported by 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone will run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 skin out of the box.

The phone is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate and an IPS LCD panel. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. In terms of optics, the smartphone will have a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies.

