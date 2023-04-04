OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Launch: Where To Watch Live Event And What To Expect

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone is launching in India on April 4 which will be live streamed across platforms by the company. OnePlus launched the Nord series with a focus on affordable products, and the Nord CE Lite is the most-affordable OnePlus phone you can buy nowadays. The Nord CE 3 Lite will look to continue this trend for the brand, and the launch event will have more to offer.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Launch: Where To Watch Live Event

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch event is on Tuesday, April 4 and the livestream starts at 7:00 PM IST. You can watch the event via the OnePlus YouTube page for all the updates and announcements from OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Launch: What To Expect

OnePlus has already confirmed some of the features of the Nord CE 3 Lite. It will have a big 6.72-inch 120Hz screen which is most likely to offer Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which was also there on the Nord CE 2 Lite last year. The upgrades include a new 108 MP primary camera, a faster 67W charging support and yes, Android 13 out of the box.

In addition to the phone, OnePlus is also going to launch the Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds at the same event. The company claims the new earbuds will feature active noise cancellation, and come in two colour options; white and black.

As for the pricing, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to cost around Rs 23,000 in India, as per leaked reports. Similarly, the Nord Buds 2 could be available for around Rs 3,000 since the Nord series is supposed to be the value-friendly alternative to the regular OnePlus Buds lineup.

We’ll get more details and updates from OnePlus later today when the new Nord phone and the Buds are launched.

