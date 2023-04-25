OnePlus Pad Price In India Starts At Rs 37,999: Check Offers, Availability And Specifications

After launching its first tablet — the OnePlus Pad in February 2023, the Chinese tech giant OnePlus on Tuesday announced the pricing and availability of the new OnePlus Pad in India. The OnePlus Pad features a large 11.61-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and a massive 9510mAh battery. The new OnePlus tablet comes in Halo Green colour.

OnePlus Pad: Price, Offers And Availability

The OnePlus Pad comes in two variants, with the base model priced at Rs. 37,999 and offering 8 GB RAM+ 128 GB internal storage. The high-end variant, priced at Rs. 39,999, boasts 12 GB RAM +256 GB storage. Pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad will open on April 28 and will be available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus’s official website.

The tablet is scheduled to go on sale from May 2. The company also announced instant discount of Rs 2000 on the OnePlus Pad, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores.

Customers can also get up to 12 months No Cost EMI starting from Rs 3166/month on the OnePlus Pad. Buyers would also get a free Folio case worth Rs. 1,499 on pre-orders. Under the OnePlus Xchange Program, buyers save an additional Rs 5000 on the exchange of OnePlus smartphones or Rs 3000 on the exchange of select smartphones and tablets.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

OnePlus Pad boasts a unified metal body, 2.5D round edge, and cambered frame design. It has a massive 11.61-inch 144 Hz Read-Fit display with an 7:5 screen ratio and 144Hz refresh rate.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which sports a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. The OnePlus Pad runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13. It also sports a large, long-lasting 9510mAh battery for long uninterrupted usage.

Also, the OnePlus Pad features a 13MP primary rear camera equipped with an LED flash for capturing photos. For selfies and video-calling, it boasts an 8MP front-facing camera. OnePlus has also provided support for a Stylus and keyboard attachment, adding productivity to the tablet’s functionality.

