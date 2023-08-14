OnePlus Says Its New Phone Does Better In Rain Than Others: What It Means

Smartphone displays continue to struggle with water in any form, but OnePlus is now looking to fix the problem with a new technology that is part of its newly launched OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone. The company claims that its display will fare better than any other smartphone when it rains or you want to use the phone with wet hands.

This OnePlus phone is also the first to launch with 24GB RAM but the focus is on the display, which could prove to be a huge blessing for many of you. OnePlus is using a technology called Rain Water Touch, which it explains using a video where the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is being put through the rain test with the iPhone 14 Pro.

The test clearly shows the value of OnePlus and its R&D team that have managed to pull this off, allowing the OnePlus device to work flawlessly under water, while the iPhone struggles to deliver that level of performance when the water splashes on the screen.

Without sharing more details about the display tech, OnePlus seems to have a winner on its hands, and we are hoping that the company talks more about the feature for its devices in the future. As for the other features, the Ace 2 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with up to 1TB storage and fast charging support should be there too.