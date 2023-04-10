OnePlus TV 40 Y1S To Go On Sale In India From April 14: All You Need To Know

Chinese tech giant OnePlus recently announced that its latest OnePlus TV 40 Y1S will go on sale in India starting 14th April 2023. The latest OnePlus TV comes with OxygenPlay 2.0, Dolby audio, and HLG format support for a superior viewing experience.

Priced at Rs 21,999, the new OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S is set to be made available across major offline stores in India. For ‘Notify Me’ information, consumers can click on OnePlus, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S is coming in 40-inch screen size. Powered by HDR visual and Dolby audio, users can expect an incredible display of colors and fully immersive cinematic sound output, the company said. It also sports a premium look with the signature bezel-less design for a truly captivating visual experience.

The OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S delivers a plethora of content streaming options with OxygenPlay 2.0, enabling consumers to effortlessly access content from notable content partners. The product offers real-time image quality optimization with the advanced Gamma Engine feature.

OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S offers HD display, along with HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, as well as HLG format support for a superior viewing experience. Furthermore, OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S is powered by Dolby Audio to deliver crisp clarity. The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S includes two full-range speakers with a total output of 20W, allowing customers to experience every single beat and rhythm without missing a beat.

Powered Android TV 11.0 platform, the OnePlus TV 40 Y1S users can also connect their smartphone with their OnePlus TV using the OnePlus Connect 2.0 and enjoy a seamless connected ecosystem experience by OnePlus.

Also, OxygenPlay 2.0 allows users to easily access a wide range of content from prominent international and regional content partners on their new OnePlus TV.

Users can also enjoy direct access to over 230 live channels as part of the OxygenPlay 2.0 and stay up to date with the latest news and sports updates

