Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Online Gaming Industry To Suffer Losses Because Of New GST Ruling: Industry Execs

Online Gaming Industry To Suffer Losses Because Of New GST Ruling: Industry Execs

The online gaming sector is not pleased with the decision from the GST Council which raises concerns about the future of the industry.

Advertisement

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 18:29 IST

Delhi, India

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference stated that online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, all will be taxed at 28%. (Representational image: AFP)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference stated that online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, all will be taxed at 28%. (Representational image: AFP)

The decision to impose 28 percent GST on online gaming, horse racing and more activities has come as a rude shock to the industry executives, who are clearly not sure how the sector is hoping to flourish despite such limitations.

“The GST Council’s decision to levy a 28% GST on online games without distinguishing between games of skill and chance poses a severe threat to the growth and sustainability of the online gaming industry in India," as said by the Management of Kick Games Studios Pvt Ltd.

Other entities in the sector like Games 24×7 have also shared their concern about the future of the business and the gaming sector going in the wrong direction. “We are deeply distressed with the GST Council’s decision to implement 28% GST on the Contest Entry Amount (CEA) as opposed to Gross Gaming Revenue, which is the international standard for the sector," said Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Games24x7.

Advertisement

In addition to the fear of losing revenue and the definite loss of employment leading to that, these companies are also clear that policies like these are only beneficial for those not involved in the system.

“Imposing GST on CEA will render the legitimate online gaming industry unviable, effectively driving consumers towards offshore and illegal platforms that pay no taxes, resulting in loss of taxes and outflow of foreign exchange. Further, this will also lead to loss of employment for thousands working in this sector," Pandya adds.

With over 77 percent of India’s gaming sector revenues accounted for by the online segment, it is evident the government wants these companies to pay their share but a higher GST is not only detrimental to the operations but also pushes consumers from involving in such activities.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • “Not only will this burden hinder the growth of this nascent industry, its application will compress new innovation and opportunities. This decision does not take into account the pleas of the industry, global precedents, and even counters the favorable regulatory environment being built up for online gaming in recent months," Siddharth Sharma, SVP- Business Strategy, Head Digital Works (A23) said.

    Clearly, the new GST levied on the sector is not proving to be a popular call, and most of these executives are seeking a quick redressal of the situation with all stakeholders. “We urge the government to reconsider this decision and work with the industry stakeholders to find a more suitable taxation model that supports sustainable growth for the industry," Pandya explained.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 18:29 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 18:29 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App