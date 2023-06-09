Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Talks About India's Tech Ecosystem

Sam Altman, the CEO and co-founder of ChatGPT creator, OpenAI, during his visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the country’s tech ecosystem and its workings.

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 09:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Sam Altman at PMO. (Image: Sam Altman/Twitter)
“Great conversation with PM Narendra Modi discussing India’s incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI," Altman tweeted. 

He added, “really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia."

As reported by CNBCTV18, Altman, addressing the audience at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi, revealed the topics he discussed with PM Modi. “We talked about the opportunities in front of the country, what the country should do, and also the need to think about global regulation to prevent some of the downsides from happening. It was a great hour," Alman said.

Altman, who is on a tour to visit other countries as well, including Israel, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, and South Korea, recently also claimed that the Microsoft-backed company is not ‘training’ GPT-5 at the moment.

At an event hosted by The Economic Times, Altman said, “We have a lot of work to do before GPT5. It takes a lot of time. We are nowhere close to it."

    • “We’re working on the new ideas that we think we need for it, but we are nowhere close to the start. There need to be more safety audits: I wish I could tell you about the timeline of the next GPT," he added.

    Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, also finally broke his silence on the dangers of generative AI for humankind earlier this year. He believes that if generative AI (which powered by LLMs) goes wrong (gains sentience), things can go “quite wrong."

    first published: June 09, 2023, 09:22 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 09:22 IST
