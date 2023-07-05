OpenAI Forced To Disable This Feature On ChatGPT App: Here's Why

The creators of ChatGPT have been forced to act on a feature that was reportedly being misused by users. It seems the AI chatbot was bypassing paywall access to show the full content whenever you asked ChatGPT for the story, which has clearly become a legal concern for OpenAI. OpenAI has been quick to notice this problem that could have serious issues if not controlled, which is exactly what the company has done.

“We have learned that the ChatGPT Browse beta can occasionally display content in ways we don’t want. For example, if a user specifically asks for a URL’s full text, it might inadvertently fulfil this request, OpenAI said in its post.

Reports say that ChatGPT Plus users were able to use the AI chatbot to access paywalled content, and other privacy-centric measures, for which people actually have to pay.