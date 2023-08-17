Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » OpenAI Has Acquired This Startup To Work On ChatGPT, Core Products

OpenAI Has Acquired This Startup To Work On ChatGPT, Core Products

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has acquired a new startup called Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT and its other products.

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 12:10 IST

California, USA

ChatGPT's free version runs on OpenAI's GPT 3.5 LLM.
ChatGPT's free version runs on OpenAI's GPT 3.5 LLM.

OpenAI said on Wednesday it had acquired digital products company Global Illumination, in what comes as the first known acquisition by the storied artificial intelligence firm.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"The entire (Global Illumination) team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT," OpenAI said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • New York-based Global Illumination was founded in 2021 by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, all of whom have previously worked at Meta Platforms’ Instagram.

    Global Illumination most recently worked on open-source technology related to online game production. Dimson is credited with drafting some of the original code for Instagram’s content ranking algorithms, according to his personal website.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 17, 2023, 12:10 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 12:10 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App