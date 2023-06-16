OpenAI Has Taken YouTube's Help To Train ChatGPT And Other AI Models: Report

ChatGPT is the talk of the town and rightly so. But now a report suggests OpenAI might have used YouTube to train its AI models like ChatGPT to make them better in giving responses. As per the sources by The Information in its report, OpenAI has secretly made use of YouTube to train some of the AI models, which is likely to include ChatGPT to some extent.

YouTube has been hosting videos, audio and different forms of text for years, and OpenAI seems to have used its capability to its advantage. AI models need tons of data for training and OpenAI has done that using the video streaming platform it seems. Having said that, YouTube clearly does not permit use of its data for such purposes, so it remains to be seen how the Google-owned platform responds to the report in the coming days.

AI models using different platforms for training is hardly new, and in recent times, you have seen Twitter accuse Microsoft of using its data to train its own AI models. Elon Musk made this allegation earlier this year when Microsoft decided to drop out from Twitter’s advertising platform. But with Google also in the AI mix, and YouTube owned by Google, the reports of OpenAI using the platform for training its AI models will be met with scrutiny.