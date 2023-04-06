OpenAI To Propose Remedies To Italian Ban On ChatGPT: All Details Here

OpenAI, a company backed by Microsoft and known for developing the renowned AI chatbot - ChatGPT, is planning to propose solutions to Italian officials on Thursday in response to the ban on the use of ChatGPT in the country, Italy’s Data Protection Authority said.

According to Reuters, In a video conference late on Wednesday, OpenAI pledged to be more transparent about the way it handles user data and verifies the ages of users, the authority said. The data authority said it would evaluate the proposals made by OpenAI.

The ban was issued last week by Italy’s Data Protection Authority due to concerns regarding the chatbot’s functionality. OpenAI’s recommendations are aimed at addressing these concerns and potentially lifting the ban.

The agency, also known as Garante, accused Microsoft Corp-backed ChatGPT of failing to check the age of its users who are supposed to be aged 13 and above. Italy, which provisionally restricted ChatGPT’s use of domestic users’ personal data, became the first Western country to take action against a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

Recently, A regional Australian mayor has threatened to sue OpenAI, the creator company behind the highly popular ChatGPT—if it fails to rectify false claims made by the generative AI about him serving time in prison for bribery. This potential lawsuit—if it proceeds—would mark the first defamation case against OpenAI.

According to a recent report by Reuters, Brian Hood, who was elected as the mayor of Hepburn Shire in November last year, has expressed concerns about his reputation after ChatGPT wrongly suggested that he was involved in a foreign bribery scandal.

The chatbot is also unavailable in mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran and Russia and parts of Africa where residents cannot create OpenAI accounts. Since its release last year, ChatGPT has set off a tech craze, prompting rivals to launch similar products and companies to integrate it or similar technologies into their apps and products.

The European Commission, which is debating the EU AI Act, may not be inclined to ban AI, European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager tweeted.

With inputs from Reuters

