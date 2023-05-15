Oppo F23 5G Launched With Snapdragon 695 Chip In India: Price & Specifications

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Monday launched its new mig-range F-series handset in India — the Oppo F23 5G. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon SoC, 120Hz display, 64MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo F23 5G Price In India

The Oppo F23 5G will be available at Rs 24,999, from May 18 at 12AM, through the OPPO Store, on Amazon, and at mainline retail outlets. The device comes in Bold Gold and Cool Black colour options. The new smartphone is currently up for pre-orders on the company website and on Amazon in India. The company is also offering flat Rs. 2,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI and HDFC bank cards.

Oppo F23 5G Specifications

The Oppo F23 5G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers 240Hz touch sampling rate. This smartphone features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and packs 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

For cameras, The Oppo F23 5G has a triple rear camera setup — a 64MP main camera, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP micro. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP camera at the front.

“With the Oppo F23 5G, we’re proud to offer innovative technologies like Battery Health Engine and SuperVOOC fast charging, which provides reliable and convenient battery performance for a seamless experience. So, you can focus on enjoying the things you love to do with your phone without worrying about its battery life," Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo, said.