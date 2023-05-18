Oppo F23 5G Smartphone Now Available For Purchase In India: Price, Offers & Specifications

The Oppo F23 5G, the latest mid-range smartphone from the Chinese tech company, is now available for purchase in India through various channels, including the Oppo store, Amazon, and offline retail stores. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon SoC, 120Hz display, 64MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo F23 5G Price, Colour Options And Offers

The Oppo F23 5G is available at Rs 24,999 in the country. The device comes in Bold Gold and Cool Black colour options. Customers can enjoy up to 10 per cent Cash Back and No Cost EMI up to 6 months from May 18 till May 31 on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank,and other leading Banks and Financiers.

Oppo F23 5G Specifications

The Oppo F23 5G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers 240Hz touch sampling rate. This smartphone features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and packs 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

For cameras, The Oppo F23 5G has a triple rear camera setup — a 64MP main camera, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP micro. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP camera at the front.

“With the Oppo F23 5G, we’re proud to offer innovative technologies like Battery Health Engine and SuperVOOC fast charging, which provides reliable and convenient battery performance for a seamless experience. So, you can focus on enjoying the things you love to do with your phone without worrying about its battery life," Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo, had said.