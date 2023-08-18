Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Likely On August 29: What To Expect

Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch: Smartphone brand Oppo is likely planning to launch its new foldable smartphone — Oppo Find N3 Flip, the successor of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, in China this month. According to reports, the new Flip phone from Oppo will be introduced on August 29 to compete with Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on X, previously known as Twitter, posted that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be launched on August 29. The upcoming flip phone could compete directly with the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The successor of the Oppo Find N2 Flip might be introduced alongside another foldable phone from Oppo, the Oppo Find N3, in a book-style design, Gadgets360 reported.

The device has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site under the model number Oppo PHT110. The listing reveals that it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, has 12GB of RAM, and runs on Android 13. As per the report, the Oppo Find N3 Flip scored 1,367 points in single-core and 4,168 points in multi-core tests. The listing suggests around 12GB of RAM, dated August 16.

Earlier this year, Oppo launched its Find N2 Flip in India, It is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant and available in black and purple colours. The company is offering a 3.62-inch cover OLED outer display that has a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels.