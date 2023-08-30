Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched With Triple Rear Cameras: All Details

Smartphone brand Oppo has launched its new clamshell foldable smartphone — the Find N3 Flip in China. The successor of the Oppo Find N2 Flip’ comes with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, a 6.80-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3.26-inch cover display. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is in direct competition with the recently launched Samsung flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price, Colours And Availability

The Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with a price tag of CNY 6,799 (approximately Rs 77,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 7,599 (around Rs. 86,100) for the 12GB + 512GB model in China. This foldable smartphone from Oppo comes in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse colour options.

Interested buyers can place pre-orders through Oppo’s official website in China, with actual sales commencing on September 8. As per the brand, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will soon be released in global markets. Its predecessor was launched in India earlier this year. We can expect this new flip phone to be available in India around March 2024.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Specifications

Oppo Find N3 Flip boasts a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Oppo Find N3 Flip smartphone is preloaded with Android 13 out-of-the-box.