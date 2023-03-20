Oppo Find X6 Series Launch Date Confirmed: More Products Expected

Oppo is ready to launch its new Find X flagship phones this week, and the new Find X6 series is expected to see major upgrades in camera and design is going to be different as well. Oppo has confirmed that the Find X6 series will be launching on March 21 in China, as mentioned in its social teasers. Oppo Find X6 series should include a vanilla and a Pro variant this year, and we are hopeful that Oppo makes them available in the global markets later this year.

Oppo Find X6 Series Launch Date

Oppo Find X6 series launch date is March 21 in China and you can watch the live stream of the event from 11:30 AM IST. Oppo launched the Find X5 Pro last year but the device didn’t make it to the Indian market. This year the company has already launched its Find N2 Flip in multiple markets and we expect Oppo to bring the Find X6 phones to more countries as well.

Oppo Find X6 Series: What To Expect

Oppo Find X6 series could be the first device from Oppo to use the Hasselblad-tuned cameras. We have already seen them on the Find N2 Flip and Fold devices but this time you can see major upgrades with a high-quality periscope lens tipped to offer 100x zoom. The teaser of the Oppo Find X6 also shows us the company using leather material finishing for the back panel and the Hasselblad branding on the camera module.

Oppo could give special focus to night photography on the Find X6 series, especially the Pro variant. Hardware-wise, Oppo should rely on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer a fast-charging battery unit like other phones in the premium range. The higher variant is likely to feature a 2K AMOLED display, come with up to 16GB RAM and have a 32MP selfie camera, among others.

Oppo Find X6 series should compete with the OnePlus 11, iQOO 11, Pixel 7 series and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in the market. In addition to the phones, Oppo is rumoured to announce the new Oppo Pad 2 tablet and new Enco TWS earbuds as well.

