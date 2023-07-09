Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ India launch On July 10: How To Watch Live, What To Expect

Chinese tech giant Oppo is set to launch two new smartphones - Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ in India on July 10 (Monday) IST. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro series launch event will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday and will be streamed live on social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter. The smartphones will be available via Flipkart along with the Oppo India website and offline retail partners.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ India Pricing, How To Watch Live

According to rumors, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro series is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 30,000 in India. However, this is just a speculation and we suggest our readers wait for the official announcement from the company. The Reno 10 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G will come in Glossy Purple and Silver Grey colours. The Reno 10 5G, on the other hand, will be available in Ice Blue and Silver Grey colours.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro series Launch Event in India will start at 12:00 PM in the evening. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro series launch event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ India: Specifications