Oppo Reno 10 Pro Series With 120Hz Display And 100W Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 10 Pro series has launched in India this week, bringing the new Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ models to the country. You get them with a Snapdragon chipset, a curved OLED display and support for fast charging. Oppo is also launching the Reno 10 model in the market but the price reveal will be done later this month.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ Price in India

Oppo Reno 10 Pro starts at Rs 39,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB model. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ also has a single 12GB + 256GB variant that comes for Rs 54,999 in India.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 10 Pro And Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications

Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ feature a 6.7 and the 6.7-inch curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, respectively. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 778G and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. As we mentioned, you get them with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both the dual SIM phones that support 5G networks.