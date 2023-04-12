PC Technology Gives Serious Gamers More Control And Makes A Big Difference: Dell To News18 Tech

PC gaming is on the rise again thanks to more affordable GPUs and the availability of former console-only games like The Last of Us Part I. Meanwhile, Windows laptops have continued to provide a balance of portability and performance for gamers who are frequently on the go.

Now, in the wake of Dell India launching new Alienware and Inspiron lineups, including the Alienware m18, x16 R1, and Inspiron 16, 16 2-in-1 in India—Shaurya Sharma of News18 spoke to Pujan Chadha, Director of Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies—about the growing PC market, why gaming-centric laptops cost a fortune, and whether the PC gaming market faces an impending threat from current generation gaming consoles like the PS5 or the Xbox Series X/S—both of which are known for their solid price-to-performance ratio.

“For serious gamers who spend hundreds and thousands of hours playing games, the technology in PCs makes a disproportionate difference. The ‘PC’ allows far more control and coordination," Pujan said when asked about the growing PC market and the price of entry when it comes to gaming, in general. “India is a growth market for gaming, and as investments from brands continue to grow, we are confident that the new Alienware products we are launching will do good for the consumers."

With PC gaming, be it laptops or assembled custom builds—the consumer has to choose between a myriad of options, parts, and have the ability to fine-tune and get a more personal experience. In fact, considering only the aesthetics and design, gaming laptops, including those from brands like Alienware, have established what is functional and good-looking.

“Technologies like Alienware’s Cryotech help with heat dissipation. Talking about aesthetics, Alienware products offer features like per-key RGB lighting, and we also pay emphasis to ergonomics, including comfortable palm rests, anti-glare screens, and an overall low-profile," Pujan noted.

However, with gaming laptops and PCs, in general—representing a higher price of entry compared to gaming consoles, the interest seems to be waning—pushing many towards the ease of use of consoles and the “exclusives," including those like God of War Ragnarok and even Nintendo’s first-party titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. To address this, Pujan claimed that serious gamers will continue to hop onto PCs and continue putting in “man hours," leveraging the personalization one can expect from PCs and those from Dell’s own lineup.

So, while it is true that the best gaming laptops and custom builds do cost a fortune, the performance one can expect outclasses the consoles by a long shot.

The new Alienware m18 and X16 laptops, launched yesterday, are among the most advanced gaming machines in the market. They feature the latest 13th gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs. However, they come with a hefty price tag: Rs 3,59,990 for the m18 and Rs 3,79,000 for the X16, and are certainly not made for the budget conscious enthusiast.

