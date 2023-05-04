Pixel Users Facing Issues With Messages App On Android 14 Beta, Fix Rolling Out Now

Pixel users running the Android 14 beta version are unable to use the Messages app on their device. The new beta version is crashing the messages app, and doesn’t even open if the Pixel phone is set to the light theme.

The issue seems to be limited to the Android 14 beta version for now, and interestingly, some users found the Messages app open in dark mode and even then it won’t let you access the messages app.

This bizarre situation has prompted many to uninstall the Android 14 beta updates, while some considered leaving the beta program and getting the stable release working on the Pixel phone. The problem has been observed in the beta version “20230428_01_RC00" and it is imperative that Google fixes the problem, or else risk losing many beta testers because of the issue.

Developers and testers have been suggested to long-press the Messages app, click on App Info and Uninstall the updates so that the app works as before. But even these steps haven’t made the desired impact.

So now it is up to Google to fix the matter and 48 hours later, the company has issued a new beta version of Android 14 that has the fix for the Messages app crashing issue. People can now safely install the updates via the Play Store and use the Messages app on their Pixel phones normally.

Android 14 beta is currently available for the compatible Pixel devices, which starts from the Pixel 4 series. Nothing is also bringing the Beta version to its Phone 1 device soon. Google will be talking more about Android 14 at the I/O 2023 keynote next week.

Going by reports, the new version is looking to strengthen the privacy features of Android and also add more utility tools. In addition to Android 14, Google is expected to showcase the new Pixel 7a smartphone as well as the first-ever Pixel Fold device.

