Pixel Watch 2 Listed On Google Play Console, To Offer Better Chipset

The Pixel Watch 2 has passed through the Google Play Console, which confirmed that the watch will use the Qualcomm SW5100 chipset, which is the Snapdragon W5 coupled with the Qualcomm Adreno 702 GPU, as reported by 9to5Google.

This means that Google is upgrading the Pixel Watch’s processor from the Exynos 9110 in the original model to a newer, faster processor. However, the Pixel Watch 2 is also expected to have the same 2GB of RAM as the current model, but it will run on WearOS 4—which includes a backup feature.

Additionally, Google is reportedly sticking with the same 384×384 resolution and 320ppi screen density for the screen, but is switching to Samsung OLED panels instead of BOE.

9to5Mac also mentions that the second generation Pixel Watch is likely to use aluminum for its casing; rather than the stainless steel case used in the first generation. This would make the watch lighter and less bulky—making it more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.