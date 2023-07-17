PlayStation Gamers Have Got Good News From Microsoft

(Reuters) -Microsoft has signed an agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in a tweet on Sunday.

A deal to keep Call of Duty on Playstation could further ease concerns surrounding the acquisition's impact on competition.

Speaking on the agreement, Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a tweet, "Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before."