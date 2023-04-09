Poco C51 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specs & Availability

Smartphone brand Poco has announced the launch of its new affordable C-series smartphone — Poco C51 In India. The latest budget phone from Poco comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, 8MP dual rear camera system, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Poco C51 Price and Availability

The Poco C51 will be available in 4GB+64GB configuration for Rs 8,499 starting April 10 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The product can be availed at an introductory offer price of Rs 7,799 on the first sale date, the company said. It comes with a leather-like design in colours - Royal Blue and Power Black.

“The Poco C51 is here to #SlayAllDay with the newly released MediaTek Helio G36. We are excited to unleash a disruptor in town with the all-new POCO C51, making it a steal bargain for our fans and consumers," Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said.

Poco C51 Specificatations

The Poco C51 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ Display with 720×1600 resolution with a 120Hz sample rate, making it easier to watch content and make video calls. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 processor that can reach peak clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz. Running on the latest Android 13 Go-Clean UI, the POCO C51 gives users a consistently hassle-free experience. Furthermore, it offers two years of security updates.

With 7GB Turbo RAM (4GB LPDDR4X + 3GB Turbo RAM), the POCO C51 offers customers a fluid experience and the ability to run and switch between various apps more quickly. It comes with a 3-card slot with 1 slot dedicated for up to 1TB SD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features an 8MP dual rear camera system and a 5MP front snapper. It also offers a no-compromise video experience with 1080p @ 30fps. The POCO C51 has a massive 5000mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support offers.

