Poco F5 5G First Look: An Impressive 5G Smartphone | In Pictures

The Poco F5 5G features a 64MP triple camera setup. (Image Source: Bharat Upadhyay/News18)
Follow us on
Chinese smartphone brand Poco has launched its new F-series smartphone in India — the Poco F5 5G. The phone comes with features such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen processor, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera system with a 64MP sensor, and a large 5000 mAH battery with 67W fast charging support.
Poco F5 5G will be available at Rs 29,999 for the 8+256GB variant and at Rs 33,999 for the 12+256GB variant on Flipkart starting May 16, 2023. It weighs 181g and measures 162.91mm x 76.03mm x 7.9mm.
The Poco F5 5G has a plastic build, making it lightweight and comfortable to use for long hours. It has a shiny back that hardly attracts fingerprint marks. Overall, the design looks good.
The Poco F5 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Poco F5 has a bright display. The colors are vivid and the phone is good for watching videos and other content.
The Poco F5 5G is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset.
The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.
The device has a triple camera setup — a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.
For selfies and video calls, the Poco F5G has a 16MP front camera. Stay tuned to News18 Tech for our upcoming review on the camera experience of the latest Poco phone.
The smartphone runs Android 13-based MIUI 14. The connectivity options include a 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-nano SIMs. The handset has the usual power and volume buttons on the right and the SIM tray and charging port on the bottom.
The Poco F5 comes in Snowstorm White, Electric Blue and Carbon Black colours in India.