Poco F5 5G Review: Value-For-Money Smartphone In Crowded Mid-Segment Market

The newly launched Poco F5 5G smartphone has created a strong impression in the mid-segment market in India with its impressive features. The smartphone comes with a powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen processor, a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5000mAH battery supported by 67W fast charging technology.

Poco F5 5G Price And Colours

The Poco F5 5G is available in two variants: the 8+256GB model priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12+256GB model priced at Rs 33,999. It is offered in three attractive colors: Snowstorm White, Electric Blue, and Carbon Black. During my week-long testing, I had the opportunity to experience the Snowstorm White variant. Here’s what I have to say about this new mid-range ‘value-for-money’ phone from Poco.

Advertisement

Poco F5 5G Design

The Poco F5 5G stands out with its lightweight and comfortable plastic build, ensuring a pleasant user experience even during extended usage. Weighing in at 181g and measuring 162.91mm x 76.03mm x 7.9mm, the device has a compact and lightweight design. The shiny back offers an attractive appearance and gives a premium feel. The light body design adds to the ease of handling and operating the device. However, it’s important to note that regular cleaning is recommended to prevent smudges from affecting its overall appeal.

Advertisement

On the rear side, you’ll find two large circular cutouts and a compact circular frame that houses the camera lenses and a dual-LED flash. On the top, the Poco F5 has a 3.5mm jack and a speaker. The smartphone has a SIM card slot, another speaker and a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom. Overall, the design of the Poco F5 5G checks most of the right boxes, making it an excellent choice in the Rs 30,000 category when it comes to design and looks.

Advertisement

Poco F5 5G Display

The Poco F5 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Flow AMOLED display, offering a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak local brightness of 1000nits. The display supports HDR 10+ Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, the smartphone carries an IP53 rating, providing some level of protection against dust and water.

Advertisement

The thin bezels surrounding the screen and the centrally placed punch-hole cutout enhance the viewing experience. Colours on the screen were vibrant and accurate, making it ideal for streaming services like JioCinema, Zee5, Amazon Prime, Netflix and YouTube, as well as reading content. I enjoyed watching IPL matches, Sweet Tooth 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and content on OTT platforms.

Advertisement

Gaming on the Poco F5 5G is also good, although its visibility in direct sunlight outdoors is above average. One notable aspect is the smooth and clear scrolling experience offered by the display. Whether browsing through apps or websites, the screen response is seamless. Overall, the viewing experience on the phone is excellent, with the display delivering bright and sharp colours for content consumption.

Poco F5 5G Camera

The Poco F5 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For capturing selfies and engaging in video calls, the phone features a 16MP front camera. During my testing, I took photos in various lighting situations with the Poco F5 and was highly impressed with the quality. The device delivered detailed and vibrant images across different lighting conditions, including low-light environments.

The Poco F5 5G comes with notable camera features. One of them is the 2x Lossless In-sensor Zoom, which enhances the clarity and detail of captured images. Additionally, the smartphone offers a Film Camera feature with seven different film camera modes.

Moving on to the front-facing camera, the camera performance was above average. The smartphone did capture some good selfies in daylight conditions. However, it struggled to maintain sharpness and capture details in low-light environments, especially for video calls and night-time selfies.

Poco F5 5G Performance

Under the hood, the Poco F5 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, along with an Adreno GPU. It offers ample power to handle demanding tasks and graphics-intensive applications. With up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the device provides smooth multitasking and ample storage space for files and apps. Running on the latest MIUI 14 based on Android 13, the smartphone offers a user-friendly interface. It is worth noting that the user interface of the Poco F5 5G does come with pre-installed apps and advertisements, which can be bothersome and slightly impact the overall experience of an otherwise capable smartphone.

During light to medium usage, the Poco F5 5G smartphone delivered smooth and lag-free performance. The Poco F5 5G effortlessly handled multiple apps, and I didn’t encounter any performance issues. Switching between games was seamless, without any noticeable lag. The browsing experience was smooth, with no hiccups or slowdowns. The device performed exceptionally well, even when handling resource-intensive tasks like gaming or running multiple apps simultaneously. Overall, the Poco F5 5G delivered a high-performance experience without any compromises.

Coming to the battery, the Poco F5 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Once fully charged the device can last 10-12 hours on heavy usage and more than a day during light to normal usage. While testing the battery performance, I noticed minor heating issues during intense gaming sessions and video streaming. However. it did not significantly impact the overall battery performance. In regular usage scenarios, the battery delivered satisfactory results, meeting the expected standards.

Poco F5 5G Verdict:

With its price below Rs 30,000 in India (including offers), the Poco F5 5G is a solid contender in the mid-segment smartphone market. Featuring the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and impressive cameras, this device delivers smooth performance, making it an excellent choice in the mid-range segment.